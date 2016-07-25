(Corrects graph 7 to show Ryanair cuts forecast for average
fares to -8 percent from 'up to -7 percent' for six months to
end-September, NOT for the three months to end-June)
* Says no evidence yet to justify cut to profit f'cast
* But 'significant downside risks in H2'
* Fare falls balanced by lower costs, more passengers
* Less exposure to UK than rival easyJet
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, July 25 Low-cost giant Ryanair
remains on track for a record profit this year, it said on
Monday, dodging turbulence caused by Britain's vote to leave the
European Union thanks to pre-referendum bookings and high
exposure to continental Europe.
While the airline still faces a cocktail of risks from
Brexit, which may force it to cut profit forecasts later in the
year, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said he "did not see the
evidence to justify a cut" right now.
He said Ryanair still sees profits after tax of between
1.375 billion euros ($1.5 billion) and 1.425 billion euros, an
increase of 13 percent on last year.
"I don't think any other airline in Europe will be
delivering or forecasting that kind of profit growth," he said
in a pre-recorded video presentation. "But all of the clouds on
the horizon suggest there are significant risks to the downside
in the second half of the year."
Ryanair shares were up 5.5 percent at 11.5 euros 0815 GMT, a
fall of 16 percent since the Brexit vote.
Rival easyJet PLC last week said it was unable to
give an earnings forecast in the aftermath of Brexit, a deadly
attack in Nice and an attempted coup in Turkey, while Germany's
Lufthansa warned on profit.
Ryanair said average fares would be down 8 percent in the
six months to the end of September compared with an earlier
forecast for a fall of up to 7 percent. Fares were 10 percent
lower in the three months to the end of June compared to a fall
of 8 percent in revenue per passenger reported by easyJet.
Ryanair is only dependent on Britain for around a quarter of
its revenue, compared to around half for easyJet, and it has a
significantly lower cost base.
Ryanair said it had already sold around 75 percent of its
tickets for the three months to the end of September, compared
to a rate of 65 percent reported by easyJet.
Significant sales before June 23, the day of the Brexit
referendum, reduced the impact of the fall in sterling on summer
bookings, said chief financial officer Neil Sorohan.
To minimise further impact, Ryanair will start to trim
capacity from UK airports this winter, although it will not
close any routes.
Most of the 50 planes due for delivery next year will be
allocated to non-British routes, as Ryanair "pivots growth away
from UK airports" due to Brexit, O'Leary said.
Eastern European-focused budget airline Wizz Air last week
also reiterated its pre-Brexit profit forecast after announcing
plans to shift significant capacity away from the UK market.
Much of the impact of Brexit for airlines operating in
Britain depends on the final terms of its separation from the
EU, which may not become clear for months or years.
But Ryanair said even in the worst-case scenario where
London fails to secure access to the EU single market and Open
Skies travel area, the risks to Ryanair would be "not material
and will be manageable" while the impact on rivals could be
worse.
Ryanair maintained its forecast of a fall in fares of
between 10 percent and 12 percent in the winter months, compared
with a year ago, but lower fares will increase passenger numbers
to 117 million from an earlier forecast of 116 million.
"Always in a downturn we would expect to see lower pricing,
but we maintain demand," O'Leary said.
($1 = 0.9115 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and
Adrian Croft)