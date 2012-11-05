UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
DUBLIN Nov 5 Ryanair said profit in the first half jumped 10 percent, beating expectations thanks to higher fares and a lower fuel bill, prompting Europe's biggest budget airline to raise its guidance for full-year profit.
The Dublin-based airline, which is waiting to hear whether EU regulators will approve its takeover of Aer Lingus, said fares rose 6 percent in the second half, coupled with a surge in passenger numbers during the summer months.
Net profit for the six months to end-September was 596 million euros ($765.6 million), up from 544 million a year ago, ahead of analyst expectations at 564 million. Revenue surged 15 percent to 3.1 billion euros.
The airline lifted its forecast for the year to March to a profit of between 490 million euros and 520 million euros from its previous guidance of 400 million to 440 million euros. ($1 = 0.7785 euros) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Richard Pullin)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).