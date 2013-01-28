UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN Jan 28 Ryanair has seen some weakness in average fares in January and expects them to recover in February and March, chief executive Michael O'Leary said on Monday.
"I think it will settle down as we go into February and when we go into Easter in March. I think quarter four will be fine," O'Leary told an investor conference call. "Having a flat Q4 (to end-March) is partly a function of having a very strong Q3."
Ryanair raised its full-year profit forecast on Monday after average fares in the three months to December rose 8 percent.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources