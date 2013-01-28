DUBLIN Jan 28 Ryanair has seen some weakness in average fares in January and expects them to recover in February and March, chief executive Michael O'Leary said on Monday.

"I think it will settle down as we go into February and when we go into Easter in March. I think quarter four will be fine," O'Leary told an investor conference call. "Having a flat Q4 (to end-March) is partly a function of having a very strong Q3."

Ryanair raised its full-year profit forecast on Monday after average fares in the three months to December rose 8 percent.