LONDON, Sept 16 Ryanair on Monday agreed to boost flights to London's Stansted airport by 50 percent over the next decade in a deal that would bring an additional 7 million passengers per year through the city's fourth largest airport.

The deal ends a stand-off with the airport's owners Manchester Airports Group over landing charges, which earlier in the year led the Irish low-cost carrier to threaten to cut its Stansted flights by 9 percent.