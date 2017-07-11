FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2017 / 12:48 PM / a day ago

Ukraine PM says government wants to resume Ryanair talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Tuesday that Ukraine wants to resume talks with Irish low-cost airline Ryanair after it cancelled plans to fly to Kiev for the first time over alleged protectionism in negotiations.

Groysman said he had held a special meeting with the heads of the infrastructure ministry and main Kiev airport following Ryanair's decision.

"We decided to resume the negotiation process with Ryanair," Groysman said in a statement. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

