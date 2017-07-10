FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#UK SMALL CAPS Report
July 10, 2017 / 4:56 PM / 17 hours ago

Ryanair cancels plans to start flights to Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair cancelled plans to start flying to Ukraine, saying the main airport in Kiev had not honoured terms agreed earlier this year.

"Kiev airport has ... chosen to protect high fare airlines and deprive Ukrainian consumers/visitors access to Europe’s lowest air fares," Ryanair said in a statement on Monday.

"We regret also that Lviv Airport has fallen victim to Kiev Airport’s decision."

A spokesman for Kiev's Boryspil Airport did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Ryanair said it would transfer the capacity to other markets, such as Germany, Israel and Poland.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton

