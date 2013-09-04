UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN, Sept 4 Ryanair said on Wednesday it could miss its full-year profit forecast as competition, austerity and exchange rates hit forward bookings.
The airline said it now expects its full-year net profit to be at the bottom end of its previously guided range of between 570 million euros and 600 million euros, but that if fares continue to weaken, the airline may fall short.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources