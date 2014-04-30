BRIEF-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
April 30 Ryanair Holdings Plc :
* Ryanair buys 5 more boeing 737-800 aircraft
* New order increases from 175 to 180 units, with 4 in 2015 & 1 in 2016
* Will now take 21 aircraft deliveries (up from 17) between September 2014 and July 2015
* Airline to open more routes and additional frequencies on existing routes for summer 2015
* 5 new aircraft brings value of Ryanair's order book to over $16 billion at current list prices
LONDON, March 22 JP Morgan retained its place atop the global investment banking league table last year, with the top five places now firmly in the hands of U.S. banks, reflecting their domination over struggling European peers, data on Wednesday showed.
LONDON, March 22 Failing to reach a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union risks significant damage to Britain's trade in non-financial services, a committee of members of the upper house of parliament said in a report published on Wednesday.