DUBLIN Feb 2 Ryanair is talking to banks about possibly returning to bond markets this summer, earlier than it had previously flagged, and could raise between 750 million euros ($849 million) and 850 million, its chief executive said on Monday.

"We are certainly looking at another bond issue. Maybe in the summer on the back of the full-year results in July ... Probably something around 750 to 850 million," Michael O'Leary told a news conference after Ryanair lifted its profit guidance for the third time in as many months.

Ryanair's chief financial officer told Reuters last month that the airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, would likely look to raise cash again in the next 12 to 18 months after its debut bond last June was well received. ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Holmes)