July 3 Ryanair Holdings Plc

* Ryanair launches new Scottish routes and new base

* Launching 3 new routes between Edinburgh and London, Glasgow and London and Glasgow and Dublin will deliver over 3m customers, as ryanair invests over $450m in Scotland.

* Ryanair's existing once daily flight from glasgow prestwick to dublin will now switch to glasgow intl as part of an expanded 3 times daily business service between glasgow and dublin