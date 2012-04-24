* Q1 adjusted EPS 59 cents vs. Wall St view 58 cents
* Operating revenue $1.54 bln vs. $1.48 bln view
* Raises 2012 outlook to $4.02-$4.12 from $4.00-$4.10
* Shares up 0.7 percent
April 24 Trucking and logistics company Ryder
System Inc reported a higher quarterly profit slightly
above forecasts, reflecting a takeover in the Fleet Management
Solutions business, stronger used vehicle sales and growth in
its commercial rental business.
Ryder also slightly raised its full-year earnings per share
outlook to between $4.02 and $4.12 from a prior range of $4.00
to $4.10, up from $3.49 in 2011.
The company's shares rose 0.7 percent to $48.70 in early
trading.
The Miami-based company said on Tuesday that first-quarter
net income had risen to $34.3 million from $25.1 million.
Net earnings per share rose to 67 cents from 48 cents.
Excluding items, earnings were 59 cents a share, a penny
above the analysts' average estimate of 58 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $1.54 billion, above the $1.48 billion
forecast by analysts.
(Reporting By Lynn Adler in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)