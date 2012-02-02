(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify Ryder's Q4 profit beat, not missed, estimates. Adds the comparable earnings number in paragraph 7)

Feb 2 Trucking and logistics company Ryder System Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit but forecast 2012 earnings below market estimates due to a sharp rise in pension expense.

The Miami-based company forecast 2012 earnings of $4-$4.10 a share, excluding some restructuring costs. Analysts were looking for $4.11 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ryder expects full-year revenue of $6.3 billion, lower than estimates of $6.5 billion.

The company said it plans to invest "significant capital" to renew its lease and commercial rental fleets. It expects pension expense to increase by 18 cents a share in 2012.

Ryder's October-December net income rose to $48.1 million, or 93 cents a share, from $37.1 million, or 72 cents a share, a year ago.

Earnings from continuing operations were 92 cents a share. Revenue rose 17 percent to $1.54 billion.

Excluding items, earnings from continuing operations were 97 cents a share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 96 cents a share, on revenue of $1.54 billion. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia and A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)