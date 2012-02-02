(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify Ryder's Q4 profit
beat, not missed, estimates. Adds the comparable earnings number
in paragraph 7)
Feb 2 Trucking and logistics company Ryder
System Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit
but forecast 2012 earnings below market estimates due to a sharp
rise in pension expense.
The Miami-based company forecast 2012 earnings of $4-$4.10 a
share, excluding some restructuring costs. Analysts were looking
for $4.11 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ryder expects full-year revenue of $6.3 billion, lower than
estimates of $6.5 billion.
The company said it plans to invest "significant capital" to
renew its lease and commercial rental fleets. It expects pension
expense to increase by 18 cents a share in 2012.
Ryder's October-December net income rose to $48.1 million,
or 93 cents a share, from $37.1 million, or 72 cents a share, a
year ago.
Earnings from continuing operations were 92 cents a share.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $1.54 billion.
Excluding items, earnings from continuing operations were 97
cents a share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 96 cents a
share, on revenue of $1.54 billion.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia and A. Ananthalakshmi in
Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)