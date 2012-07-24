July 24 Ryder System Inc reported a higher quarterly profit as lease and rental revenue rose, and the trucking and logistics company also raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The company reported earnings of $46.7 million, or 91 cents per share, compared with earnings of $40.0 million, or 77 cents per share a year ago.

The company now expects full-year earnings forecast of $3.75 to $3.90 per share, up from its prior view of $3.65 to $3.85 per share. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)