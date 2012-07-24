BRIEF-Argo Group signs agreement with Marine Underwriters of America
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses
July 24 Ryder System Inc reported a higher quarterly profit as lease and rental revenue rose, and the trucking and logistics company also raised its full-year earnings forecast.
The company reported earnings of $46.7 million, or 91 cents per share, compared with earnings of $40.0 million, or 77 cents per share a year ago.
The company now expects full-year earnings forecast of $3.75 to $3.90 per share, up from its prior view of $3.65 to $3.85 per share. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Feb 27 Liquefied natural gas production at Chevron's Gorgon Train Two project in Australia has resumed, a company spokesman said on Monday.
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.