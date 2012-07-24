* Q2 adj EPS $1.00 vs est $0.93

* Raises FY EPS view to $3.75-$3.90

* Shares rise 10 pct in premarket trade

July 24 Trucking and logistics company Ryder System Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher lease and rental revenue, and raised its full-year earnings forecast, sending its shares up 10 percent before the bell.

The Miami-based company forecast full-year comparable earnings of between $3.75 and $3.90 per share, up from its prior view of between $3.65 and $3.85 per share.

Ryder, which in June cut its forecast for the second quarter on lower demand for its commercial rental services, said it expects cost cuts and commercial rental fleet reduction to drive earnings by about 18 cents per share in the second half.

Earlier in the day, United Parcel Service reported higher quarterly results that missed forecasts and the world's largest package delivery company cut its 2012 outlook, citing uncertain global economic conditions.

Net income in the second quarter rose due to better-than-anticipated retail and wholesale pricing on used vehicle sales and lower maintenance costs, Ryder said.

Net income rose to $46.7 million, or 91 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $40.0 million, or 77 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.00 per share.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.56 billion.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 93 cents per share, on revenue of $1.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up at $38 in trading before the bell. They closed at $34.66 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)