May 25 Ryder System Inc's shares could
rise 30 percent in a year as the truck rental company continues
to attract first-time leases and expands its out-sourced
maintenance services, Barron's financial newspaper said in its
latest issue.
Ryder looks likely to grow its earnings at a double-digit
clip over the next few years, while the S&P 500's earnings
growth has recently slowed to near zero, the newspaper said. (on.barrons.com/1Rg0j3w)
First-time leases are contributing about a third of the
growth of leases overall, the company's biggest money maker,
Barron's said.
Wall Street expects Ryder's earnings to grow 17 percent this
year, to $6.50 a share, and to top $8 in 2017, Barron's said.
A rise to $125 per share in a year would put Ryder's shares
at about 17 times forward earnings, where the S&P 500 trades
now, the newspaper said.
That is assuming that estimates stay put and Ryder, which
has topped estimates in each quarter over the past three years,
merely meets them, Barron's said.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)