US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher after Trump renews jobs pledge
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
July 25 Home builder Ryland Group Inc's second-quarter profit narrowly missed analysts' expectations even as new orders soared.
Net income was $6.3 million, or 14 cents per share, in the second quarter compared with a net loss of $10.7 million, or 24 cents per share, last year.
Revenue rose 39 percent to $293.8 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 15 cents a share on revenue of $297.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ryland said new orders increased 42 percent to 1,398 homes.
Shares of the company closed at $24.81 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: