WELLINGTON May 16 New Zealand rest home operator Ryman Healthcare Ltd's full year profit rose 13 percent, and should rise further as expansion plans take effect, the company said on Thursday.

The country's largest listed investor in retirement villages, Ryman's net profit after tax was NZ$137 million ($113 million) compared with the previous year's NZ$120.8 million.

The underlying profit, which exclude property revaluations, for the year to March 31 was NZ$100.2 million compared with NZ$84 million last year.

Ryman, which has 25 retirement villages and several more in construction or planning, declared a dividend of 5.4 cents per share, against 4.5 cents a year earlier, taking the annual payout to 10 cents.

Shares in Ryman, a top-10 company, closed on Wednesday at NZ$6.26. The stock has gained around 37 percent so far this year, compared with a 14 percent gain for the benchmark top 50 index.