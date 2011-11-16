WELLINGTON Nov 17 New Zealand rest home
operator Ryman Healthcare Ltd reported on Thursday a 14
percent lift in first half profit on increased sales, and said
it expected a solid lift in profit.
The company said its net after tax profit for the six months
to Sept 30 was NZ$59.6 million ($45.8 million) compared with
NZ$52.3 million a year earlier.
The result included unrealised property value gains. It said
underlying profit rose 15 percent to NZ$41.4 million.
It raised its dividend payout to 3.9 cents a share from 3.4
cps last year.
The company operates 24 villages nationwide, which each
offer a combination of retirement living and resthome care. It
said it had raised its building rate to 550 units a year.
"We expect to achieve our target of 15 percent underlying
profit growth for the full year," said
chairman David Kerr.
Shares in the company closed on Wednesday at NZ$2.59.
(Gyles Beckford)