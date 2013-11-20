WELLINGTON Nov 21 New Zealand rest home and retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare Ltd reported on Thursday a 14 percent rise in first half profit on improved sales and valuation gains, and said it expected to see a lift in full year earnings.

The company's net profit for the six months to Sept 30 was NZ$78.4 million ($64.8 millon) against NZ$68.8 million the year before.

Underlying profit, which removes valuation gains, was a record NZ$58.5 million up 22 percent on the previous year.

The company, which operates 26 retirement villages, reported higher sales and has recently expanded into Australia.

It declared a dividend of 5.6 cents a share from 4.6 cents last year.

The company said it was on track to increase its underlying profit by 15 percent.

($1=NZ$1.2094) (Gyles Beckford)