VIENNA Oct 31 Austria's Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) said it will come up by Christmas with a plan to close the capital gap flagged by European banking regulators.

The bank said it would not require state aid as part of the concept nor would it sell assets.

Austrian financial authorities said on Thursday that the nation's banks need about 2.9 billion euros ($4.1 billion) to shore up their balance sheets for possible adverse scenarios.

RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International , at the time disputed the 1.9 billion euro capital shortfall that was calculated by the European Banking Authority (EBA). ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Ludwig Burger)