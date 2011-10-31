VIENNA Oct 31 Austria's Raiffeisen Zentralbank
(RZB) said it will come up by Christmas with a plan to
close the capital gap flagged by European banking regulators.
The bank said it would not require state aid as part of the
concept nor would it sell assets.
Austrian financial authorities said on Thursday that the
nation's banks need about 2.9 billion euros ($4.1 billion) to
shore up their balance sheets for possible adverse
scenarios.
RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International
, at the time disputed the 1.9 billion euro capital
shortfall that was calculated by the European Banking Authority
(EBA).
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Ludwig Burger)