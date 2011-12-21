* Austria should be flexible if other authorities are-RZB
* Watchdogs reject go-it-alone approach for Austria
* Raiffeisen's Rothensteiner says confident of profits
* No talks planned for outside investors in RZB or RBI unit
VIENNA, Dec 21 Austria's central bank and
markets watchdog said they won't let domestic banks soften tough
new European bank capital rules by counting non-voting capital
that some banks sold to private investors during the 2008/09
financial crisis.
Walter Rothensteiner, the head of Raiffeisen Zentralbank,
had said on Wednesday Austrian authorities should
consider adopting a flexible approach to European guidelines and
include such private "participation capital" as hard capital.
But the Austrian National Bank and FMA supervisor said there
were no prospects for skirting European Banking Authority (EBA)
recommendations on how major banks are supposed to build a core
tier one ratio of 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-2012.
"The central bank and the FMA are obliged to stick to the
rules and they are set by the EBA and the European Union," a
spokesman for the Austrian National Bank said by email.
An FMA spokesman added: "As a supervisory agency we are
strictly obliged to respect national and European law," noting
it could not impinge on its mission to ensure financial market
stability and trust in banks.
"Calls here from those being supervised are in any case
superfluous," he added in an email.
After the financial crisis, financial regulators want banks
to hold more high quality or "core tier one" capital to protect
them from losses.
Rothensteiner had said if other national watchdogs in Europe
amended EBA guidelines and took into account special domestic
factors, the Austrian central bank and FMA could do the same.
"If we are not alone than we should consider making use of
this," he told reporters, noting private participation capital
could halve the overall 3.9 billion euro capital gap that big
Austrian banks have to fill by mid-2012.
NO OUTSIDE INVESTORS
The Raiffeisen group alone needs around 2.1 billion euros
($2.75 billion) under the EBA guidelines, which give it a 7
percent core tier one ratio rather than the 9.1 percent it gets
under Austrian capital treatment, he said.
The EBA guidelines count as "hard" capital non-voting
participation capital provided by states but not by private
investors. Austrian rules include both.
Rothensteiner said he was confident Raiffeisen would make
profits in the quarters leading up to the EBA deadline.
He said the Raiffeisen group was placed to generate at least
2.5 billion euros in additional capital by then, adding RZB and
its listed Raiffeisen Bank International unit were not
seeking outside investors to help strengthen their finances.
He was referring to a newspaper report last week that cited
market rumours RZB could be in talks with Scandinavian
investors.
Raiffeisen officials have already said the group could cut
assets and reshuffle its capital structure to meet regulatory
targets without curbing growth in its core emerging Europe
markets, where it is the third-largest lender.
But Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday Raiffeisen "will be
challenged to close the capital gap with internal measures".
Rothensteiner said Raiffeisen had not to his knowledge made
use of the European Central Bank's first ever offering of
three-year liquidity on Wednesday, noting it would draw on its
pool of collateral only when necessary.
Rothensteiner said Raiffeisen would convert as much of its 1
billion euro participation capital as possible into core capital
next year. It was also examining the option of using debt that
converts into equity, so-called contingent convertibles.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jane Merriman)