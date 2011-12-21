VIENNA Dec 21 The head of lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank said Austrian authorities should consider adopting a flexible approach to European guidelines and count privately held participation capital as core capital.

If other national watchdogs in Europe also amend European Banking Authority recommendations to take into account special domestic factors, the Austrian central bank and FMA markets supervisor could do the same, Walter Rothensteiner said.

"If we are not alone than we should consider making use of this," he told reporters on Wednesday, noting private participation capital could halve the overall 3.9 billion euro capital gap that big Austrian banks have to fill by mid-2012.

The Raiffesien group alone needs around 2.1 billion euros ($2.75 billion) under the EBA guidelines.

He said he was confident Raiffeisen would make profits in the quarters leading up to the mid-2012 deadline, when major banks need a core tier one ratio of 9 percent of risk-weighted assets.

He said the Raiffeisen group was placed to generate at least 2.5 billion euros in additional capital by then, adding RZB and its listed Raiffeisen Bank International unit were not seeking outside investors to help strengthen their finances.

($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)