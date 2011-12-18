FRANKFURT Dec 18 Austria's Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) is not in talks with outside investors to seek for capital, the company said on Sunday, denying a newspaper report that pointed to corresponding market rumours.

"RZB is not in such talks with the Wallenberg-Group or other investors," a RZB spokesman said in an e-mailed statement.

In an article, Austria's Wiener Zeitung had mentioned market talk saying Sweden's billionaire Wallenberg family could be interested in buying stakes in the bank through its investment vehicle Investor AB.

The paper also cited market rumours as saying Norway's Norges Bank may be interested.

Raiffeisen Zentralbank will ask its investors for permission to issue up to 3 million new shares, an invitation for the group's annual shareholder meeting showed earlier this month.

RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International , will also seek approval to issue non-voting participation capital at the Dec. 28 AGM, the invitation said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)