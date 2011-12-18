FRANKFURT Dec 18 Austria's Raiffeisen
Zentralbank (RZB) is not in talks with outside
investors to seek for capital, the company said on Sunday,
denying a newspaper report that pointed to corresponding market
rumours.
"RZB is not in such talks with the Wallenberg-Group or other
investors," a RZB spokesman said in an e-mailed statement.
In an article, Austria's Wiener Zeitung had mentioned market
talk saying Sweden's billionaire Wallenberg family could be
interested in buying stakes in the bank through its investment
vehicle Investor AB.
The paper also cited market rumours as saying Norway's
Norges Bank may be interested.
Raiffeisen Zentralbank will ask its investors for permission
to issue up to 3 million new shares, an invitation for the
group's annual shareholder meeting showed earlier this month.
RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International
, will also seek approval to issue non-voting
participation capital at the Dec. 28 AGM, the invitation said.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)