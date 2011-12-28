* Approve issue of up to 600 mln eur of capital

* Will be used to optimize group structure (Adds detail from statement)

VIENNA Dec 28 Shareholders in Austria's Raiffeisen Zentralbank gave approval on Wednesday to issue up to 600 million euros ($784 million) in participation capital, the company said.

The subscription period for the capital runs until 1600 GMT on Thursday, RZB said in a statement after an extraordinary shareholder meeting in Vienna.

It will be used to buy shareholdings that Raiffeisen's regional banks (Raiffeisenlandesbanken) hold in network banks in Central and Eastern Europe, the statement said.

"This measure ensures that the RZB Group's structure is optimized and at the same time improves its capital position according to the provisions of Basel III," RZB said.

RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International , has said it needs around 2.5 billion euros to reach a 9 percent core capital target by the middle of 2012 under guidelines set by the European Banking Authority.

The shareholder meeting also agreed RZB should have the option to issue up to 3 million new shares as part of its capital strengthening-plans. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)