VIENNA Dec 28 Shareholders in Austria's Raiffeisen Zentralbank gave approval on Wednesday to issue up to 600 million euros ($784 million) in participation capital, the company said.

The subscription period for the capital runs until 1600 GMT on Thursday, RZB said in a statement after an extraordinary shareholder meeting in Vienna.

"The freshly-issued participation capital will be used in particular to purchase shareholdings that Raiffeisen Regional Banks (Raiffeisenlandesbanken) currently hold in network banks in Central and Eastern Europe," it said.

RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International , has said it needs around 2.5 billion euros to reach a 9 percent core capital target by the middle of 2012 under guidelines set by the European Banking Authority. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)