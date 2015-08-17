MOSCOW Aug 17 The head of Russian Railways, Vladimir Yakunin, will leave his post to become a government senator, a company spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

"Yakunin plans, after the conclusion of the elections, to join the Federation Council," said Russian Railways spokesman Grigory Levchenko. "The country's leadership made him this offer and he accepted." (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)