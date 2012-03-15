MOSCOW, March 15 State-owned monopoly Russian Railways plans to start a Eurobond roadshow next week, following several successful placements by Russian companies in the year to date, IFR reported on Thursday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said that the country's biggest employer has mandated JP Morgan, RBS and VTB Capital to arrange investor meetings in Switzerland, Munich and London between March 19 and 21.

Russian Railways, or RZhD, may issue dollar or rouble Eurobonds, or even both, depending on market conditions, the service said.

Its 2012 plan calls for 100 billion roubles ($3.4 billion) in borrowing, of which up to 70 billion are to be raised on the local debt market. Last year, the company raised 650 million pounds ($1 billion) via a 20-year Eurobond issue.

The new issue, if successful, will follow similar deals by local lenders Sberbank, VEB and Russian Agricultural bank. ($1=29.5600 Russian roubles=0.6376 British pounds)