(Follows alerts)
Sept 13 Payment processing technology provider
S1 Corp urged its shareholders to reject larger rival
ACI Worldwide's hostile bid to buy the company, saying
the offer was not in their best interests.
"The exchange offer is subject to significant conditions
that may prevent its consummation," S1 said in a statement.
S1 also raised doubts over ACI's plans to deal with
antitrust and funding matters, among other things.
Last month, ACI launched a hostile bid for S1 shares,
offering $6.20 in cash and 0.1064 ACI shares, per S1 share.
The offer currently values each S1 share at about $9.095,
based on ACI's closing price on Tuesday.
S1's shares, which have risen about 26 percent since ACI
first offered to acquire the company, closed at $8.95 on Tuesday
on Nasdaq.
ACI, which makes software for financial companies, first
publicly proposed to buy S1 in July in a cash and stock deal
that valued S1's shares at $9.50 at the time. ACI's bid to buy
S1, potentially put S1's plans to buy Israel's Fundtech
in doubt, according to analysts.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)