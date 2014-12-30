Dec 30 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd

* Says to acquire two commercial property firms for 580 million yuan ($93.53 million)

* Says plans to raise up to 193.3 million yuan in private placement to help fund the acquisitions

* Says plans to invest around $7 million in online luxury retailer Meici with controlling shareholder

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1y3PFpW; bit.ly/1vp5ReD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)