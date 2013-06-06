UPDATE 2-TD reports quarterly earnings ahead of market forecasts
* Lifts dividend, plans to buy back shares (Adds comments from Chief Financial Officer, analyst)
HELSINKI, June 6 Finnish bank S-Pankki plans to buy Tapiola Bank to expand in the bigger loans business from its current focus on consumer credit, the banks said on Thursday.
S-Pankki, owned by Finland's biggest retail cooperative S-group, said it will own 75 percent of the merged company, while LahiTapiola Group will hold 25 percent.
The value of the deal was not disclosed. S-Pankki recently bought financial group FIM to grow in asset management. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)
* Lifts dividend, plans to buy back shares (Adds comments from Chief Financial Officer, analyst)
DUBAI, March 2 Kuwait has chosen a consortium led by National Investment Co to advise on an initial public offer of shares in the Az-Zour North One power scheme, state news agency KUNA said on Thursday.
LONDON, March 2 Exploiting loopholes in European Union rules could bar Britain from accessing the bloc's securities markets after Brexit, a senior member of the European Parliament said on Thursday.