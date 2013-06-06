HELSINKI, June 6 Finnish bank S-Pankki plans to buy Tapiola Bank to expand in the bigger loans business from its current focus on consumer credit, the banks said on Thursday.

S-Pankki, owned by Finland's biggest retail cooperative S-group, said it will own 75 percent of the merged company, while LahiTapiola Group will hold 25 percent.

The value of the deal was not disclosed. S-Pankki recently bought financial group FIM to grow in asset management. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)