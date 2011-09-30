Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
Sept 30 Financial technology provider S1 Corp has called off its takeover of Fundtech Ltd and twice rejected offers for it from bigger rival ACI Worldwide Inc .
Following are key dates in a 3 month-long takeover saga.
June 27 - S1 agrees to buy Israel-based Fundtech in a stock deal valued at about $700 million.
July 26 - ACI Worldwide proposes to buy S1 for about $540 million in cash and stock.
Aug 2 - S1 board rejects ACI Worldwide's proposal, saying it was committed to buying Fundtech.
Aug 15 - ACI Worldwide urges S1 shareholders to vote against S1's proposed acquisition of Fundtech.
- ACI Worldwide sweetens the cash component of its S1 bid.
Aug 30 - ACI Worldwide takes its bid directly to S1 shareholders.
Aug 31 - S1 advises shareholders to take no action on ACI Worldwide bid.
Sept 13 - S1 urges shareholders to reject ACI Worldwide's hostile bid, saying the offer is not in their best interests.
Sept 15 - Fundtech drops S1 proposal for a better all-cash offer from private equity firm GTCR.
Sept 16 - S1 ends agreement with Fundtech; receives $11.9 million termination fee.
- Fundtech agrees to Chicago-based GTCR's around $390 million bid.
Sept 19 - S1's second-largest shareholder, P2 Capital Master Fund LLP, halves its stake in company.
Sept 28 - ACI extends its exchange offer for S1 to end-October.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
