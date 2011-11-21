BRIEF-Twitter says Q4 ad engagements grew 151 pct
* Twitter says Q4 ad engagements grew 151 percent versus 91 percent rise in Q3
WASHINGTON Nov 21 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) does not violate patents owned by S3 Graphics Co, the International Trade Commission said on Monday in the latest ruling in the smartphone patent wars.
The case is at the International Trade Commission and is No. 337-724. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
Feb 9 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 5.39 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by improved theatrical revenue and growth in domestic affiliate revenues.
Feb 9 Yum Brands Inc, the owner of KFC and Taco Bell, reported a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants worldwide as fewer diners ate at its Pizza Hut chain.