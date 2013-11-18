Nov 18 Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd : * Says group's HY turnover increased by 15.4% from hk$3,377.5 million to

hk$3,899.1 million * Says profit for HY was hk$357.4 million, an increase of 26.7% from hk$282.1

million * Says interim and special dividends per share were proposed at 4.5 hk cents

* Says interim and special dividends per share were proposed at 4.5 hk cents

each, totalling 9.0 hk cents