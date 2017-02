STOCKHOLM Dec 19 A Swedish court on Monday said it had accepted Saab's bankruptcy application, which was filed by the carmaker earlier.

Vanersborg District Court appointed Hans Bergqvist from law firm Delphi Goteborg and Anne-Marie Pouteaux from Wistrands Advokatbyra Goteborg as receivers, it said in a statement.

Saab owner Swedish Automobile had handed in the bankruptcy application after failing to seal a rescue deal with Chinese investor Youngman. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)