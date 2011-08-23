(Repeats to new story number, with no changes to text)

- AMSTERDAM Aug 23 Swedish Automobile NV : * Saab Automobile informs employees on salary payments * There is a risk of delayed payment of August wages to saab automobile

employees * Says some of the funds that were committed by investors may not be paid in

time * Shares extend losses, down 10.4 percent * Saab Automobile is taking all necessary actions to collect these funds in time and continues discussions with various parties to obtain additional short-term funding so that the payments ca n be made, as well as resume sustainable production * There can however be no assurance that the necessary funding will be obtained or the funds collected