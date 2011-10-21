STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Swedish Automobile NV :

* Ongoing discussions with Pang Da and Youngman

* Says confirms that a new offer for saab was made by Pang Da and youngman * Says SWAN declined this offer

* Says current developments do not influence the validity of the offer of North Street Capital LP

* SWAN - has not received confirmation from Pangda and Youngman that they are willing and able to consummate the agreements signed

* SWAN - SWAN has decided to publish its Q3, 2011 results on 30 November 2011 instead of 28 October 2011

* Says court to decide on restructuring case on 28 October 2011