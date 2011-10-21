STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Swedish Automobile NV :
* Ongoing discussions with Pang Da and Youngman
* Says confirms that a new offer for saab was made by Pang Da and youngman * Says SWAN declined this offer
* Says current developments do not influence the validity of the offer of North Street Capital LP
* SWAN - has not received confirmation from Pangda and Youngman that they are willing and able to consummate the agreements signed
* SWAN - SWAN has decided to publish its Q3, 2011 results on 30 November 2011 instead of 28 October 2011
* Says court to decide on restructuring case on 28 October 2011
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Lady Gaga announces North American, European tour
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Fresh off her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in Houston, Lady Gaga on Monday announced a North American and European tour.