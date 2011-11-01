SHANGHAI Nov 1 China's Minister of Industry and
Information Technology said on Tuesday he supported "in
principle" the planned purchase of Saab by Chinese firms Pang Da
and Youngman, the first official indication on how Beijing might
react to the rescue plan.
Pang Da Automobile Trade Co. and Zhejiang
Youngman Lotus Automobile Co signed an initial deal last week to
pay 100 million euros to take over troubled Swedish carmaker
Saab, owned by Swedish Automobile
Chinese government approval is considered crucial to the
deal going forward.
Asked whether the ministry would back the deal, ministry
head Miao Wei said: "We support it in principle."
He spoke to Reuters on the sidelines of industrial fair in
Shanghai.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)