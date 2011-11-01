SHANGHAI Nov 1 China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology said on Tuesday he supported "in principle" the planned purchase of Saab by Chinese firms Pang Da and Youngman, the first official indication on how Beijing might react to the rescue plan.

Pang Da Automobile Trade Co. and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co signed an initial deal last week to pay 100 million euros to take over troubled Swedish carmaker Saab, owned by Swedish Automobile

Chinese government approval is considered crucial to the deal going forward.

Asked whether the ministry would back the deal, ministry head Miao Wei said: "We support it in principle."

He spoke to Reuters on the sidelines of industrial fair in Shanghai. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)