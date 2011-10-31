STOCKHOLM Oct 31 A Swedish court has ruled that reconstruction for struggling carmaker Saab can continue, a union official who participated in Monday's creditor meetings said.
Darko Davidovic, a lawyer for Saab's blue-collar union IF Metall, said creditor meetings had concluded.
"What happened is that they decided to continue reconstruction for Saab. The plan, if it becomes reality, looks really very good," he said.
He added that he expected October salaries to be paid during the day. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)
