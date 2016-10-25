Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Oct 25 Swedish defence firm Saab AB's chief executive said on Tuesday he was not in talks with Ericsson's board about taking the top job at the telecom equipment maker.
"No talks are being held," Hakan Buskhe told Reuters when asked if he had been contacted about the CEO job at Ericsson.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week Ericsson could try to hire a CEO outside the telecoms sector. Swedish business daily Dagens Industri has suggested that Buskhe could be in the running for the job. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Mia Shanley)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)