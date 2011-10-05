STOCKHOLM Oct 5 Struggling car maker Saab
has not yet received the 70 million euros ($93
million) worth of bridge financing it needs to survive while it
restructures under court protection, a spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Saab, which has scarcely produced a car for six months, said
in mid-September the money was part of a license agreement with
Chinese car firm Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile.
"The money has not come in yet. We originally thought it
would take about two weeks. The process is ongoing, and we will
give information as soon as we have the money", Saab spokesman
Eric Geers told Reuters.
"It is hard to say exactly when this process will be
finished. But it will be soon," he added. He would not comment
on how long Saab, owned by Swedish Automobile, could make it
without the funds.
In September, the 60-year-old company got temporary
protection from creditors while it awaits long-term Chinese
investment by Youngman and Pangda .
Saab has lurched from one crisis to another since early this
year and shut down in April, unable to pay its suppliers who are
owed more than 150 million euros.
The company was forced to apply to the courts for creditor
protection when it was unable to pay workers' salaries in
August.
($1 = 0.753 Euros)
(Reporting by Veronica Ek; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)