STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 The owner of ailing car maker Saab said on Wednesday that it was still talking with possible providers of short-term funding.

"We have identified the bridge financers," Swedish Automobile SWAN.AS chief executive Victor Muller told a news conference, which was held in the western town of Trollhattan and broadcast live on the website of television station TV4.

Saab earlier applied for court protection from creditors after months of production standstill and Muller said that the court protection would make talks with the providers of a bridge loan easier. The court is to announce its decision on Thursday. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Simon Johnson)