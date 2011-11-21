GUANGZHOU Nov 21 All of the parties
involved in a deal to invest in ailing car maker Saab are still
communicating after the expiration of a memorandum of
understanding last week, said an executive with Youngman Auto on
Monday.
Huang Zhiqiang, vice president of Zhejiang Youngman Lotus
Automobile, made the comment to Reuters on the sidelines of the
Guangzhou autoshow.
Huang said that investing in Saab is a strategic decision
for Youngman.
"It's not a short sighted move. We got into the deal as a
long-term investor," he said.
Chinese investors Pang Da Automobile Trade Co
and Youngman have been considering an acquisition of Saab, but
the memorandum of understanding among the three parties expired
on Nov. 15.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Don Durfee; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)