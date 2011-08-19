BRIEF-Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of all of its assets
* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of substantially all of its assets to investor group led by Sagard and Fairfax Financial
Aug 19 Sweden's Enforcement Authority said on Friday it had started to seize assets of cash-strapped Saab Automobile in an attempt to recover 5.1 million Swedish crowns ($794,000) in debts owed to suppliers.
"One of the banks to which we have sent requests (about seizing Saab assets), SEB, has answererd. We have found money at SEB," Hans Ryberg at the Enforcement Authority said.
The money in the account is now frozen.
"SEB will report on Monday how much money we have seized there," Ryberg said.
Shares in Swedish Automobile, which owns Saab, fell 13 percent at 1241 GMT.
($1 = 6.428 Swedish Kronas) (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he planned to sell his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, likely bringing an end to his troubled relationship with the city.
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION