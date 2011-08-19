Aug 19 Sweden's Enforcement Authority said on Friday it had started to seize assets of cash-strapped Saab Automobile in an attempt to recover 5.1 million Swedish crowns ($794,000) in debts owed to suppliers.

"One of the banks to which we have sent requests (about seizing Saab assets), SEB, has answererd. We have found money at SEB," Hans Ryberg at the Enforcement Authority said.

The money in the account is now frozen.

"SEB will report on Monday how much money we have seized there," Ryberg said.

Shares in Swedish Automobile, which owns Saab, fell 13 percent at 1241 GMT.

($1 = 6.428 Swedish Kronas) (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)