STOCKHOLM, Sept 6 Ailing Swedish car maker Saab
will apply for protection from creditors on Wednesday, a
newspaper quoted sources as saying -- the second time a report
has said the company was set to make such a move.
The new report, in Dagens Industri newspaper on Tuesday,
also said one of Saab's potential Chinese investors, Youngman
Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co, would not get official
Chinese approval for a deal and that state-owned BAIC was seen
as a more likely candidate.
No one at Saab was immediately available to comment.
Saab, rescued from closure by General Motors Co (GM.N) in
early 2010 by Dutch group Swedish Automobile NV SWAN.AS, has
run up debts to suppliers and production has been shut almost
continuously since April. The company also failed to pay
salaries in August.
Dagens Industri reported that an application to the court
for creditor protection would be made by Saab on Wednesday. It
quoted sources with knowledge of Saab as saying that, in the
short term, the company needed 2.5 billion crowns ($386.5
million) and that, in the long term, some 5 billion crowns was
needed to persuade suppliers to start shipping to the company
again.
It also said several sources told it independently that
Youngman, with which Saab has a preliminary investment and
manufacturing agreement, would not get the necessary Chinese
official approval to take part in the deal.
Instead, state-owned Beijing Automotive Industry Holdings
Co (BAIC) or sport utility vehicle maker Great Wall Motor, were
seen by Chinese officials as being more suitable partners, the
newspaper said. A source told Reuters in May that Great Wall
had been talking with Saab's owner about a possible tie-up.
The main unions representing workers also have the legal
right to seek Saab's bankruptcy to activate a state scheme that
pays salaries for workers at troubled companies. Dagens
Industri said court protection from creditors would also
activate the scheme.
Swedish public radio reported on Aug. 26 that Saab planned
to apply for bankruptcy protection. Saab owner Swedish
Automobile said at the time it was aware of the radio report,
that it was continuing to seek funding and was looking at "all
available options."
If the company obtains creditor protection it would start a
process of corporate restructuring under which it gets
temporary protection while an administrator and management try
to rebuild a viable business. Saab entered this process in 2009
after GM made pulled its funding and it exited later that
year.
Chief Executive Victor Muller has signed investment deals
with Chinese car distributor Pangda (601258.SS) and Youngman.
He has raised more than 100 million euros in loans and car sale
agreements since the start of the year, but that has not been
enough to get production going again.
($1=6.468 Swedish Crown)
