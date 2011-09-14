STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 A Swedish court said on
Wednesday it would decide in the next few days whether to allow
struggling carmaker Saab to appeal a ruling denying it
protection from creditors, with Saab almost certain to slide
into bankruptcy if its case is rejected.
"The case will be dealt with as a priority and a decision in
the question of the right to appeal will probably be announced
in a few days," The Court of Appeal for western Sweden said in a
statement.
Saab sought creditor protection last week, owing workers
their salaries and suppliers hundreds of millions of crowns. Its
factory in southwest Sweden has been still largely since early
April.
The court rejected Saab's plea and at the start of this week
the car maker's own unions served bankruptcy applications --
despite the company having conjured up a promise of 70 million
euros ($96 million) in vital financing.
Saab appealed the decision saying the lower court had
overstepped its remit and that the new money showed it had a
viable future.
Saab wants creditor protection to give it time until a
promised investment of 245 million euros from car firms Pangda
Automobile Trade Co Ltd and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus
Automobile gets the nod from Chinese authorities.
Saab said it expects the approval to come in November, but
some analysts are sceptical about whether China's authorities
will go along with the plan and about whether the money would be
enough to pay off suppliers and workers and get production
restarted even if they do.
The 60-year-old car maker, owned by Netherlands-listed
Swedish Automobile, has staggered from one crisis to another in
the last few months.
Swedish Automobile CEO Victor Muller has said Saab owes
suppliers 150 million euros as well as workers' salaries from
August.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Mike Nesbit)