STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 A Swedish court said on Wednesday it would decide in the next few days whether to allow struggling carmaker Saab to appeal a ruling denying it protection from creditors, with Saab almost certain to slide into bankruptcy if its case is rejected.

"The case will be dealt with as a priority and a decision in the question of the right to appeal will probably be announced in a few days," The Court of Appeal for western Sweden said in a statement.

Saab sought creditor protection last week, owing workers their salaries and suppliers hundreds of millions of crowns. Its factory in southwest Sweden has been still largely since early April.

The court rejected Saab's plea and at the start of this week the car maker's own unions served bankruptcy applications -- despite the company having conjured up a promise of 70 million euros ($96 million) in vital financing.

Saab appealed the decision saying the lower court had overstepped its remit and that the new money showed it had a viable future.

Saab wants creditor protection to give it time until a promised investment of 245 million euros from car firms Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile gets the nod from Chinese authorities.

Saab said it expects the approval to come in November, but some analysts are sceptical about whether China's authorities will go along with the plan and about whether the money would be enough to pay off suppliers and workers and get production restarted even if they do.

The 60-year-old car maker, owned by Netherlands-listed Swedish Automobile, has staggered from one crisis to another in the last few months.

Swedish Automobile CEO Victor Muller has said Saab owes suppliers 150 million euros as well as workers' salaries from August. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Mike Nesbit)