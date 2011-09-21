STOCKHOLM, Sept 21 A decision on whether
struggling carmaker Saab will be granted protection from its
creditors will come on Thursday or Friday, a Swedish court
official said on Wednesday.
Saab, owing August wages to workers and 150 million euros
($207 million) to suppliers, sought protection from creditors
this month, but was turned down by a lower court.
It got the go ahead to appeal and is now waiting
a ruling on that.
"The court will announce a decision later this week," an
official at the appeals court in the south-western town of
Gothenburg told Reuters.
Owned by Netherlands-listed Swedish Automobile , the
company had backed up its appeal by pointing to, among other
things, a promise of new funding received early last week.
The lower court rejected the application for protection from
creditors on the grounds that Saab had already been through one,
in 2009-2010, and that promises of financial aid were too vague.
But last week, Saab agreed 70 million euros bridge financing
with the help of a guarantee from Zhejiang Youngman Lotus
Automobile, the Chinese car firm.
Production at Saab has been more or less at a standstill
since April when unpaid suppliers pulled the plug on deliveries.
Three of Saab's own unions and a supplier have asked the
courts to declare it bankrupt. Blue collar union IF Metall was
the latest to file against the firm.
Sweden's debt collection agency had already begun seizing
assets at the behest of unpaid suppliers.
Creditor protection would give Saab breathing space while it
waits for Chinese authorities to approve a 245 million-euro
investment by Youngman and Chinese car distributor Pangda
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander. Editing by Jane Merriman)