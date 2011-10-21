AMSTERDAM Oct 21 A source close to the matter said the situation in China is increasingly unclear, but added that the approvals process for Youngman and Pangda's 245 million euro equity investments in Saab were still ongoing. "I have no idea when that will be completed. There are no clear deadlines," the source said, but would not say whether Youngman and Pangda are looking to renegotiate the original terms of the deal. The source added that Saab was still in restructuring, but that the situation around the company "has to be resolved fairly quickly now." (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)