* Saab says Youngman, Pangda buyout offer unacceptable
* Talks between the companies ongoing
AMSTERDAM, Oct 24 Swedish car maker Saab said
late on Sunday it has terminated a 245 million euro ($340
million) investment deal with China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus
Automobile Co and Pangda Automobile Trade Co ,
raising fresh doubts over Saab's future.
In June, Saab's owner, Dutch-listed Swedish Automobile
, signed a provisional deal for Youngman and Pangda to
each take a stake in the company for a combined 245 million
euros.
But Saab said it has now terminated the agreements after
Pangda and Youngman failed to confirm their commitment to the
equity investments and to a second deal over bridge funding.
"Pangda and Youngman have presented Swan on Oct. 19 and 22
with certain conditional offers for an alternative transaction
for the purchase of 100 percent of the shares in Saab
Automobile, which are unacceptable to Swan," the company said.
But Saab also added in a statement that discussions between
the parties are ongoing.
The decision comes at a crucial moment for Saab after a
court-appointed administrator moved last week to lift the
Swedish carmaker's protection from bankruptcy claims.
($1 = 0.720 euros)
