Oct 31 Here is a timeline on events at Sweden's
Saab since 2010.
2010:
Jan. 26 - Niche Dutch sportscar maker Spyker buys Saab from
GM for $400 million - $74 million in cash, the rest in deferred
shares.
March 26 - Spyker says Saab expects to increase output by
about 18 percent in 2010.
2011:
Jan. 5 - Spyker says Saab sold 31,696 cars in 2010 after
cutting its full-year target to 30,000 from 35,000 units.
March 29 - Saab halts production due to disputes over
non-payment of suppliers.
April 28 - Sweden's Debt Office and GM give initial approval
for an investment of 30 million euros in Saab by Russian
investor Vladimir Antonov in exchange for a 29.9 percent stake.
May 2 - Saab lines up almost 60 million euros in funds to
restart production after a month of stoppages.
May 16 - Spyker announces a deal with China's Pang Da
Automobile Trade Co Ltd worth as much as 110 million
euros.
May 27 - Saab restarts production.
June 13 - Spyker says it has signed a non-binding memorandum
of understanding for Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co to
take a 29.9 percent stake and Pang Da to take a 24 percent stake
for a combined 245 million euros ($352 million).
June 27 - Saab says it has secured funds to pay wages and
some suppliers, staving off the threat of collapse. Owner
Swedish Automobile, until recently called Spyker, says an
undisclosed Chinese company had ordered 582 Saabs for 13 million
euros ($18.4 million).
July 4/5 - A 255 million crown ($40 million) property sale
and leaseback deal with a consortium headed by Hemfosa
Fastigeheter, has been approved by Sweden's Debt Office and the
EIB, easing Saab's plight.
Sept 21 - Saab wins a court protection from creditors while
it awaits Chinese investment.
Sept 28 - Swedish Automobile says it will sell its Spyker
luxury sports car business to the private equity firm of racing
car enthusiast Alex Mascioli for about 32 million euros.
Oct 28 - Pang Da and Youngman agree to buy Saab for 100
million euros from Swedish Automobile.
Oct 31 - Pang Da and Youngman say they are targeting sales
of up to 55,000 Saab cars for 2012 and have promised a volume of
up to 205,000 units per year longer term.
