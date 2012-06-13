STOCKHOLM, June 13 The bankruptcy administrator
of Swedish automaker Saab Automobile AB said a deal on the
purchase of assets from the insolvent company and its
subsidiaries would be presented on Wednesday.
The administrator, which did not disclose the buyer of the
assets, said a news conference on the matter would be held at
1100 GMT.
The carmaker was declared insolvent at the end of 2011 with
debts of about 13 billion Swedish crowns ($1.8 billion), around
2.2 billion of which is owed to the Swedish Debt Office.
Local business daily Dagens Industri reported earlier this
week that NEVS, a consortium to build electric cars, had won the
bidding for parts of Saab, beating off a bid from Chinese group
Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)