STOCKHOLM, June 13 The bankruptcy administrator of Swedish automaker Saab Automobile AB said a deal on the purchase of assets from the insolvent company and its subsidiaries would be presented on Wednesday.

The administrator, which did not disclose the buyer of the assets, said a news conference on the matter would be held at 1100 GMT.

The carmaker was declared insolvent at the end of 2011 with debts of about 13 billion Swedish crowns ($1.8 billion), around 2.2 billion of which is owed to the Swedish Debt Office.

Local business daily Dagens Industri reported earlier this week that NEVS, a consortium to build electric cars, had won the bidding for parts of Saab, beating off a bid from Chinese group Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile. (Editing by Dan Lalor)